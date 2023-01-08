Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

M'bami passed on on Saturday following a heart attack in the city of Le Havre, where he lived.

The former football star's demise was made public by his agent, Franck Belhassen, who confirmed his death via his social media account.

"My friend former Cameroonian international footballer, former player of PSG and Marseille among others left today, rest in peace Modeste," he posted on Twitter.

M'bami's brief

The late midfielder started his football career in Douala, Cameroon before he moved to France.

AFP

The Yaoundé-born footballer played in France to play for Sedan between 2000 to 2003. He would join giant PSG that summer, where he spent three years with the capital club.

He then joined Spanish side Almería for two seasons (2009-2011) and went on to play for Changchun Yatai (China), Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) and Millonarios (Colombia).

AFP

M'bami ended his career in 2017 while playing for Le Havre, where he stayed before his death from a heart attack in Normandy at the age of 40.