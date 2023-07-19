ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Kotoko player Kabiru Imoro dies after collapsing in a football match

Evans Annang

Kabiru Imoro, a former player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has died after collapsing in a community football match.

Kabiru Moro
Kabiru Moro

The striker collapsed during the game in his hometown of Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Tuesday, July 18th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According reports, all efforts to revive him on the field failed and he passed on.

Sports journalist Saddick Adams broke the sad news via Twitter, stating that Kabiru Moro passed away after collapsing while playing a community football match near his house.

Hashmiu Moro, a family member, confirmed the tragic event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Former Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC and RTU striker Kabiru Moro has passed on this evening in his hometown Akwatia.

“His family member Hashmiu Moro confirmed on Angel Sports Kabiru collapsed while playing community football near his house,” Saddick Adams wrote in a Twitter post.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • FIFA directs Hearts of Oak to pay $14,000 to former coach Slavko Matic

    FIFA directs Hearts of Oak to pay $14,000 to former coach Slavko Matic

  • Maxwell Konadu joins Nsoatreman

    Maxwell Konadu joins Nsoatreman as new head coach

  • Kabiru Moro

    Former Kotoko player Kabiru Imoro dies after collapsing in a football match

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger showcases dance moves in Accra

African qualifiers

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana drawn with Mali in Group I for qualification to 2026 World Cup

John Paintsil

Mali will be a tough opponent for the Black Stars – John Paintsil