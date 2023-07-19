The striker collapsed during the game in his hometown of Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Tuesday, July 18th.
Former Kotoko player Kabiru Imoro dies after collapsing in a football match
Kabiru Imoro, a former player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has died after collapsing in a community football match.
According reports, all efforts to revive him on the field failed and he passed on.
Sports journalist Saddick Adams broke the sad news via Twitter, stating that Kabiru Moro passed away after collapsing while playing a community football match near his house.
Hashmiu Moro, a family member, confirmed the tragic event.
“Former Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC and RTU striker Kabiru Moro has passed on this evening in his hometown Akwatia.
“His family member Hashmiu Moro confirmed on Angel Sports Kabiru collapsed while playing community football near his house,” Saddick Adams wrote in a Twitter post.
