Sow crowned a spectacular turnaround with a stunning second-half finish to score his third goal in four games for Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old had only scored once in his previous 87 appearances for Frankfurt, who are charging up the table after a recent return to form.

Oliver Glasner's side are now just two points adrift of the European spots, while defeat sees Leverkusen stay in third, but slip four points behind Borussia Dortmund.

Patrik Schick gave Leverkusen the lead with a sharp finish on five minutes and doubled the lead from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

Frankfurt battled their way back into the game with two quick goals before the half-hour mark.

Brazilian defender Tuta pulled a goal back from a corner, before Jesper Lindstrom equalised with a superb first-time finish after a stunning through-ball assist from Sow.

French defender Evan N'Dicka smashed the ball in at a Frankfurt corner to complete the turnaround shortly after half-time.

Frankfurt continued to dominate in the second half, and Kristijan Jakic gave them a deserved fourth goal with an impressive half-volley on 66 minutes.

Sow made it 5-2 ten minutes later, curling the ball into top corner with a breathtaking long-range finish.

In Sunday's earlier game, bottom side Greuther Fuerth celebrated their first ever home top-flight win as a second-half goal from Norwegian striker Havard Nielsen gave them victory over Union Berlin.

Fuerth, who were promoted to the Bundesliga for only the second time in their history earlier this year, were playing their 23rd top-flight home game.

Yet Nielsen's poacher's finish and a spirited defensive performance saw them finally break their duck against a wasteful Union side.

"I am really happy and proud that I could score this goal and get this win. It is a huge thing for the fans and the club, and it means everything to us," said Nielsen.

With games in Bavaria being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19, Fuerth were denied the chance to celebrate with their fans.

They remain 12 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, while high-flying Union missed the chance to leapfrog Freiburg into fifth.

"It's a historic day, but we still have four points from 15 games, so I'm not going to get too ecstatic," said Fuerth coach Stefan Leitl.

Dickson Abiama had an early chance to give the hosts the lead but fired the ball straight at Union keeper Andreas Luthe from close range.

At the other end, Luthe's opposite number Sascha Burchert frustrated Union several times in the first half before Fuerth took the lead after the break.

Nielsen prodded in a deflected finish after a poorly-cleared corner.