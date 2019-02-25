The NC also denied increasing the per diem of the Black Stars players from $100 to $150.

There were claims that the Committee has already presented the full budget for the tournament to government.

But in a statement, the Committee urged the public to disregard such publications, insisting they are false.

“We wish to state unambiguously that the said publications are false,” a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, said.

The statement said the Normalisation Committee has not presented any budget to government concerning the AFCON.

The media had earlier reported that NC of the Ghana Football Association have presented a budget of $7.2 million to the government for the Black Stars participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The report further suggested that all 23 players will receive an increased appearance fee and their per diem which was $100 during the 2017 competition will be increased to $150.

The players winning bonus will also shoot up from $5,000 to $1000 during the tournament, while head coach Kwesi Appiah will take a double of that amount.

However, the Normalisation Committee through it’s spokesperson, has denied all the claims.