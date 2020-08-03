The 21-year-old striker helped Arsenal to a record-extending 14th FA Cup title after a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Nketiah replaced Alexandre Lacazette in the 82nd minute of the game and had an impressive cameo appearance.

READ ALSO: GFA to ensure COVID-19 testing for all players before 2020/21 season begins

The Ghana FA took to Twitter to congratulate the young striker, who was born in England and has played for them in all his youth career.

Some quarters subsequently accused the Association of launching a charm offensive in a bid to lure Nketiah to play for the Black Stars.

Reacting to this, the communications director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, said the FA congratulated the Arsenal forward because his parents are Ghanaian and he has achieved a lot this year.

Eddie Nketiah joined Arsenal in 2017

“All his parents are from Ghana and he has represented England in all youth competitions," Mr. Asante Twum said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“He has won two trophies this season that is with Leeds United in the Championship and then with Arsenal. So we congratulated him on twitter for his achievement. He also responded to our tweet to show his appreciation.”

Nketiah's parents are from Ghana but the striker was born in Lewisham, a suburb of London in England.

The highly-rated 21-year-old started his career with Chelsea but crossed over to London rivals Arsenal in 2017.