‘Forever in our hearts’ - GFA remembers Raphael Dwamena one year on from his death

“Remembering Raphael Dwamena, one year on. It’s been a year since you left us, but you remain forever in our hearts. Continue to rest well,” the GFA wrote on X.

Dwamena was on the books of Egnatia before his unfortunate demise in November 2023 after he collapsed on the pitch.

Raphael Dwamena passed away a year ago

Play was abruptly stopped and the match eventually suspended when Dwamena, who had a chronic heart condition, abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to successfully resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

He was subsequently laid to rest on February 19 following a funeral held at Ajiriganor in Accra.

Meanwhile, in June, Albanian side Egnatia honoured their late former striker Dwamena by naming a stand in their stadium after him.

The decision was geared towards celebrating Dwamena’s contributions to the club, having helped them to win their first-ever league title.

Egnatia were crowned champions of the Albanian Super League for the first time in the club’s 89 years of existence following their 1-0 win over rivals Partizani in the play-off final in May.