Ghana can win the AFCON title – Stonebwoy

He met the team on Tuesday night at a dinner in Kumasi organized by the President to bid the team farewell for the upcoming tournament.

He emphasized his solidarity with the team, urging them to perform well and potentially bring the African Cup home.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are solidly behind them in all aspects. They should go and do us good and possibly win the African Cup for us in this tournament, yes, it will come as a surprise to the whole of the world and Africa but I have great belief in my brothers and the technical team.

“Dede Ayew himself is a brother, we met in Qatar. God knows how happy I am to be in the presence of the players, the President, and everybody.”