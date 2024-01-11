According to the ‘Into the Future’ hitmaker, though the tournament will be a difficult one, Ghana has the capability of winning.
Ghana can win the AFCON title – Stonebwoy
Reggae and Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has challenged the Black Stars of Ghana to annex the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.
He met the team on Tuesday night at a dinner in Kumasi organized by the President to bid the team farewell for the upcoming tournament.
He emphasized his solidarity with the team, urging them to perform well and potentially bring the African Cup home.
“We are solidly behind them in all aspects. They should go and do us good and possibly win the African Cup for us in this tournament, yes, it will come as a surprise to the whole of the world and Africa but I have great belief in my brothers and the technical team.
“Dede Ayew himself is a brother, we met in Qatar. God knows how happy I am to be in the presence of the players, the President, and everybody.”
Ghana is set to open its group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
