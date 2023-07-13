Ghana will face the Eagles of Mali alongside Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic and Chad in Group I.
Ghana drawn with Mali in Group I for qualification to 2026 World Cup
The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn alongside West African compatriots Mali for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In a draw held in Abidjan, the capital city of Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana is expected to face a tough challenge to the World Cup.
Ghana was placed in Pot B alongside, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea.
The top nine teams who will emerge from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over two years, from November 2023 to November 2025.
