Ghanaians expect the Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup – Asamoah Gyan

According to the former captain of the team, Ghanaians have become used to seeing the Black Stars play at the Mundial hence the need to qualify.
Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has expressed optimism about the chances of qualification of the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking after the draw that saw Ghana drawn in Group I with Mali, Gyan said he expects Ghana to qualify.
‘Since 2006 when we first qualified, we’ve been consistent except in 2018. It looks like we’re getting used to the World Cup. Expectations are high back home but the hope is that we’ll qualify,” he said.
Ghana will face the Eagles of Mali alongside Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic and Chad in Group I.
Ghana was placed in Pot B alongside, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea.
The top nine teams who will emerge from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The qualifiers are scheduled to take place over two years, from November 2023 to November 2025.
