Ghanaians expect the Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup – Asamoah Gyan

Speaking after the draw that saw Ghana drawn in Group I with Mali, Gyan said he expects Ghana to qualify.

‘Since 2006 when we first qualified, we’ve been consistent except in 2018. It looks like we’re getting used to the World Cup. Expectations are high back home but the hope is that we’ll qualify,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana will face the Eagles of Mali alongside Madagascar, Comoros, Central African Republic and Chad in Group I.

Ghana was placed in Pot B alongside, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea.

The top nine teams who will emerge from each group will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.