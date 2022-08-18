‘Make it happen’ – Ghanaians ‘offer’ Asamoah Gyan to Manchester United

Although the veteran striker has been without a club in over a year, he believes he could regain full fitness in time for the tournament in Qatar.

In the wake of Gyan’s latest statement, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to suggest that Manchester United acquire his services.

The Red Devils are currently struggling, having kicked off the 2022/23 season with back-to-back league defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Also, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the Old Trafford outfit due to the lack of Champions League football, which would leave them thin in attack.

Ghanaian influencer KalyJay started a joke on Twitter by posting a photoshopped image of Gyan in a Manchester United jersey and many more netizens latched onto the “cruise”.

Many on Twitter found the joke to be funny, with some Manchester United fans even welcoming it on a lighter note.

Gyan has been trending on social media after his interview with the BBC, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.

Despite his inactivity, though, he insists he hasn’t retired and has opened his doors to a return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” he told the BBC Sport.

“But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.

“I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.

“Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens.”