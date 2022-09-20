Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu: Ex-Kotoko captain joins Iraqi side Al-Talaba SC

However, the defender appears to have fallen out with the management of the club and was stripped of the captaincy while pre-season was ongoing.

His contract was also surprisingly terminated by the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the current campaign, although not reason was given for the termination.

Abdul-Ganiyu has now put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Al-Talaba SC, with an option to extend for another year.

Meanwhile, Kotoko were recently eliminated from the 2022/23 CAF Champions League by Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo.

The Porcupine Warriors lost on penalties to their opponents following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline after Sunday’s second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Coach Seydou Zerbo’s side went into Sunday’s game as favourites, having recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Kadiogo in the first leg.

However, their advantage from the first leg wasn’t enough as Kotoko shockingly suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to ensure the game was tied on aggregate.