Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu: Ex-Kotoko captain joins Iraqi side Al-Talaba SC

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Asante Kotoko captain Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu has joined Iraqi Premier League side Al-Talaba SC on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old was a key player for Kotoko as the club won its first Ghana Premier League title in eight years.

However, the defender appears to have fallen out with the management of the club and was stripped of the captaincy while pre-season was ongoing.

His contract was also surprisingly terminated by the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the current campaign, although not reason was given for the termination.

Abdul-Ganiyu has now put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Al-Talaba SC, with an option to extend for another year.

Meanwhile, Kotoko were recently eliminated from the 2022/23 CAF Champions League by Burkinabe side RC Kadiogo.

The Porcupine Warriors lost on penalties to their opponents following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline after Sunday’s second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Coach Seydou Zerbo’s side went into Sunday’s game as favourites, having recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Kadiogo in the first leg.

However, their advantage from the first leg wasn’t enough as Kotoko shockingly suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to ensure the game was tied on aggregate.

The Kumasi-based further failed to make amends during the ensuing shootout, culminating in a 3-1 defeat on penalties.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

