It’s time for GFA, clubs to build and manage their own stadiums – NSA boss

"I think it's high time the GFA built their own stadium. For example, the World Cup money that we get should be used for some of these things -- building a stadium,” he told Graphic Sports, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"We can use the World Cup money to design a stadium purposely for football matters and the federation (GFA) will handle that."

Pulse Ghana

Pitches across the country that host matches in the Ghana Premier League and other lower-tier divisions have come under the spotlight in recent years.

While a few of them are decent enough, the majority have been left in deplorable states, which makes it difficult for free-flowing football.

Prof. Twumasi said clubs must also take steps to own stadiums in order to stop the overreliance on state-owned facilities.

"Not only the GFA, but all the clubs playing in the Premiership must own stadiums or venues good enough to host a match.