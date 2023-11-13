ADVERTISEMENT
It’s time for GFA, clubs to build and manage their own stadiums – NSA boss

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) believes it’s time for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and clubs in the country to build their own stadiums.

Prof. Peter Twumasi said the funds Ghana earned from participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup can be used for this purpose.

"I think it's high time the GFA built their own stadium. For example, the World Cup money that we get should be used for some of these things -- building a stadium,” he told Graphic Sports, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"We can use the World Cup money to design a stadium purposely for football matters and the federation (GFA) will handle that."

Pitches across the country that host matches in the Ghana Premier League and other lower-tier divisions have come under the spotlight in recent years.

While a few of them are decent enough, the majority have been left in deplorable states, which makes it difficult for free-flowing football.

Prof. Twumasi said clubs must also take steps to own stadiums in order to stop the overreliance on state-owned facilities.

"Not only the GFA, but all the clubs playing in the Premiership must own stadiums or venues good enough to host a match.

"If I have my way, every club that plays in the Premier League must demonstrate that they have their own stadium. If they don't have the money they can team up with the banks for loans to be deducted from their gate proceeds for a number of years,” the NSA boss added.

