Otumfuo gives Kwasi Appiah his blessing to accept Sudan head coach job

Last week, the Sudanese Football Association announced the appointment of Appiah as head coach of the country’s national team.

A statement from the FA said the 63-year-old has signed a contract that will see him manage the Falcons for the next three years.

This raised questions, especially as Appiah is a member of the Interim Management Committee put together by Otumfuo to manage the affairs of Kotoko, and is also contesting for a spot on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

However, addressing this, a statement from Kotoko said he will combine his new role with that of the club, where is a technical director.

The statement also added that Appiah will go ahead to contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month.

The life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has blessed our technical director, Kwasi Appiah, to accept the role as head coach of Sudan national team.

His Majesty gave him his blessings following a meeting in London with our former leftback.

Mr Appiah will, however, maintain his role as Technical Director of Kotoko. He will contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month in this capacity.