The 26-year-old, who was the club’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout the 2022/23 campaign, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, after battling a short illness.
Sylvester Sackey: Legon Cities goalkeeper sadly passes away
Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities are currently in mourning following the death of their goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey.
A statement from Legon Cities confirmed the passing of the goalkeeper, with the club describing his death as a big blow.
“It is with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey,” the club wrote on Twitter (X).
“Sackey has been with us the last four seasons and was our first-choice goalkeeper for a greater part of the last two seasons.
“His demise is a big blow to everyone associated with the club. Our hearts & thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time. The club is in touch with the family of Sylvester & would communicate our next course of action in the coming days. RIP Sackey.”
Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak also extended their condolences to Legon Cities and the family of the deceased via social media.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sylvester Sackey, a goalkeeper at Legon Cities. May the good Lord keep his soul and protect the bereaved family. RIP Sylvester,” the club tweeted.
Sackey joined Legon Cities four years ago and had been a regular in their setup until his unfortunate demise.
