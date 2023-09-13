Sylvester Sackey: Legon Cities goalkeeper sadly passes away

A statement from Legon Cities confirmed the passing of the goalkeeper, with the club describing his death as a big blow.

“It is with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey,” the club wrote on Twitter (X).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sackey has been with us the last four seasons and was our first-choice goalkeeper for a greater part of the last two seasons.

“His demise is a big blow to everyone associated with the club. Our hearts & thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time. The club is in touch with the family of Sylvester & would communicate our next course of action in the coming days. RIP Sackey.”

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak also extended their condolences to Legon Cities and the family of the deceased via social media.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sylvester Sackey, a goalkeeper at Legon Cities. May the good Lord keep his soul and protect the bereaved family. RIP Sylvester,” the club tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT