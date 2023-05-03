Give me Hearts or Kotoko to coach and I’ll win them an African Cup – Bashiru Hayford

In an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Hayford stated he has not ditched coaching despite his absence from the game. According to him, he has gained more understanding of the game

"I am ever ready to coach if called upon. Though I'm unattached now, I have not quit coaching. I am more matured now and my understanding of the game has grown, I am available for either Asante Kotoko Sporting Club or Accra Hearts of Oak to win the CAF tournament."

Bashir Hayford, who has previously coached several top clubs in Ghana and guided the Black Queens to the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, believes he can deliver a continental trophy to either of the two top Ghanaian clubs within three years of his appointment.

"When given the opportunity to coach any of these clubs, within 3 years, I will possibly deliver a continental trophy," he said confidently.

The experienced coach also shared his coaching philosophy and approach to building a successful team.

"I normally use my first year of appointment to assess the players, groom the team and correct some mistakes. In the second year with some little infusion of new players, we are good to go," he explained.

Hayford believes that if his team does not win the league in his second year, they will definitely win it in the third year. "Surely in the 3rd season, it will be a done deal. We can possibly win a continental trophy but it will not be immediate," he added.

