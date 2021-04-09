Guardiola overwhelmed by Bielsa's 'magical man' tribute

"Always he'll be there in my heart and that's why I am always, 'wow'.

"Always I feel I don't deserve it because if there's one person who can search or find the secrets, the way we want to do it, the way we want to play, it's him, through his work ethic and especially his knowledge about the game."

Quadruple-chasing City head into the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium 14 points clear at the top of the table.

They need 11 more points from their remaining seven fixtures to wrap up their third title in four years.

The sides drew 1-1 when they met at Elland Road in October.