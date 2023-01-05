ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Harrison Afful joins scouting department of Charlotte FC after contract extension

Emmanuel Ayamga

Veteran Ghana defender Harrison Afful is set to combine his role as a player with working with the scouting department of MLS side Charlotte FC.

This comes after the club extended the contract of the right-back, Afful putting pen to paper on a one-year contract.

The 36-year-old’s contract runs till 2023, but the club has an option to extend for another year per the terms of the deal.

In a statement, Charlotte FC said aside from representing the club on the pitch, Afful will also work with the club’s scouting department.

“Charlotte FC today announced defender Harrison Afful has signed a new contract through 2023 with a Club option for 2024,” the statement read.

“Afful, who appeared in 21 league matches for the Crown in their inaugural season after signing as a free agent, will also work with the Club’s scouting department in a player professional development role.”

Harrison started his career at the Feyenoord Academy in Ghana and went on to play for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

The right-back also spent six years at Esperance, winning many trophies with the Tunisian side, including the CAF Champions League.

Harrison first move to the US in 2015 after joining MLS side Columbus Crew, where he spent six years.

In December 2021, the ex-Ghana international joined Charlotte FC as a free agent and was an integral part of the team in last season’s MLS campaign.

For the Black Stars, Harrison was capped 84 times and featured at multiple AFCONs and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
