Harrison Afful joins scouting department of Charlotte FC after contract extension

The 36-year-old’s contract runs till 2023, but the club has an option to extend for another year per the terms of the deal.

In a statement, Charlotte FC said aside from representing the club on the pitch, Afful will also work with the club’s scouting department.

“Charlotte FC today announced defender Harrison Afful has signed a new contract through 2023 with a Club option for 2024,” the statement read.

“Afful, who appeared in 21 league matches for the Crown in their inaugural season after signing as a free agent, will also work with the Club’s scouting department in a player professional development role.”

Harrison started his career at the Feyenoord Academy in Ghana and went on to play for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

The right-back also spent six years at Esperance, winning many trophies with the Tunisian side, including the CAF Champions League.

Harrison first move to the US in 2015 after joining MLS side Columbus Crew, where he spent six years.

In December 2021, the ex-Ghana international joined Charlotte FC as a free agent and was an integral part of the team in last season’s MLS campaign.