‘Apology accepted' – Harry Maguire reacts to Isaac Adongo's U-turn on his performance

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has accepted the apology of lawmaker Isaac Adongo after the Ghanaian MP ridiculed the footballer.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the England centre-back said he was looking forward to seeing the lawmaker at Old Trafford.

“MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon,” Maguire wrote on the microblogging site.

Adongo, who is the MP for Bolgatanga Central, went viral last year in the international media when he mocked Maguire and compared his performances to vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, the legislator has since made a U-turn and believes Harry Maguire is now performing better than Dr. Bawumia.

The legislator, therefore, rendered an apology to the Manchester United defender for comparing his performance to that of Bawumia’s handling of Ghana’s economy.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, Adongo said Maguire has turned things around and is now a key player for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Taking another dig at the vice president, however, the MP said Bawumia continues to roam at the IMF to beg for loans.

"I must express my sincere apologies to Harry Maguire for hastily comparing my esteemed colleague Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to him,” Adongo said.

“Today, Maguire has undergone a transformative journey in football, emerging as a key player for Manchester United. In contrast, our 'Maguire' is currently navigating the corridors of the IMF with a cup in hand.”

Meanwhile, Maguire is back in favour at Manchester United after regaining his form and is now one of the first names in the team’s starting line-up.

Emmanuel Ayamga

