Real Madrid in a statement have confirmed the news that Hazard and Casemiro have both contracted the virus.

"Real Madrid informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the Covid-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning," the club said in a statement.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests.

"Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning."

Real's Brazil defender Eder Militao is also ruled out after testing positive earlier this week.

READ MORE: List of Ghana Premier League coaches for 2020/2021 season

Hazard had been named in the Belgium squad for their upcoming internationals, including against England on 15 November, despite limping off after 65 minutes during Real's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Neither player will feature in the side to take on Valencia on Sunday. Nor will they be able to join up with their respective national teams during the coming international window as both are required to go into isolation.

It marks another setback for Hazard who missed the start of the season owing to a series of ankle injuries. He only returned to the Madrid line-up for the Champions League meeting with Borussia Munchengladbach on October 27.