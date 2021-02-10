Reports went viral on Tuesday that the Assistant Coach of the Accra giants Asare-Bediako has left his role at the club.

Hearts of Oak have dismissed media reports suggesting that assistant coach, Joseph Asare-Bediako has left his role at the club.

However, the Opare Addo who is the spokesperson of the Phobians has stated that Asare-Bediako is still at post, so such reports should be disregarded.

"We’ve only seen it on social media and we deal with official information," he said in an interview.

“We know we have a complete team which we are working to make sure that the team gets back to winning ways.

“He [Asare Bediako] is still at post,” he concluded.

Bediako was appointed as Hearts assistant coach prior to the start of the 2020/2021 season after he terminated his contract with Berekum Chelsea.

He worked under Edward Nii Odoom before the arrival of Kosta Papic.

Hearts of Oak are currently in 9th place on the Ghana Premier League log following a poor run of form and will host Ebusua Dwarfs this weekend.