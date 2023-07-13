The amount is the windfall for the participation of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Hearts of Oak earn $219,000 from Afriyie Barnieh’s participation at the World Cup
Ghana Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak is set to get $219,000 from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).
Afriyie Barnieh was listed among the 26 players announced by then Black Stars coach Otto Addo for the world's most flagship football showpiece following his exploits for Hearts in the Ghanaian top division and other competitions.
In all, five clubs in Ghana benefitted from the program with the two giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko receiving the highest amount, $219,008.70 and $200,757.97 respectively by virtue of the inclusion of Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad.
The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is an effort aimed to recognize the contributions of football clubs during World Cup seasons.
The cash will be transferred to the Ghana Football Association, which will subsequently distribute them to the appropriate beneficiary clubs.
The former Ghana U20 and U23 captain moved to Swiss Superlig side FC Zurich after the World Cup.
