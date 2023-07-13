Hearts of Oak earn $219,000 from Afriyie Barnieh’s participation at the World Cup

Afriyie Barnieh was listed among the 26 players announced by then Black Stars coach Otto Addo for the world's most flagship football showpiece following his exploits for Hearts in the Ghanaian top division and other competitions.

In all, five clubs in Ghana benefitted from the program with the two giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko receiving the highest amount, $219,008.70 and $200,757.97 respectively by virtue of the inclusion of Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad.

The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is an effort aimed to recognize the contributions of football clubs during World Cup seasons.

The cash will be transferred to the Ghana Football Association, which will subsequently distribute them to the appropriate beneficiary clubs.