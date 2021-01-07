Elmina Sharks will welcome Accra Hearts of Oak to the Nduom Sports Stadium on Sunday evening on matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

However, the Phobians will enter into this tie with several injury concerns, having lost six of their key players.

Midfield trio Emmanuel Nettey, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and Nigerien international Abdoulrahmane Mamane Lawali are out of the fixture with respective injuries.

The Accra giants will also make the trip to Elmina without forwards Michelle Sarpong, Kojo Obeng Jnr. and Isaac Mensah who are also nursing injuries.

Coach Kosta Papic would have to rely on Victor Aidoo who bagged two goals as Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium to end their unbeaten run.

The Rainbow club are currently lying 5th on the league standings after seven matches.

They have won three games, drew two and lost two in seen games played thus far

A win for them over Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday will see the Phobians take charge of the summit of the league: The Phobians will be tied on 14 points with Bechem United and Karela FC, should they fail to win.