The Phobians league clash against Aduana Stars on matchday one couldn’t come on because some of their players contracted Coronavirus, but they have now been cleared after the personnel affected tested negative.
Accra Hearts of Oak have struggled against the Miners lately at the Accra Sports Stadium, having failed to win in three consecutive home league games (D2,L1), but five games in both official and unofficial matches (D3,L2). It should be noted that both the 2018 and the 2020 games were nullified due the Anas expose’ and the Coronavirus pandemic
In the truncated league last season, the Obuasi giants held the champions of Africa in the year 2000 to a goalless draw.
This will be the 59th league clash between Hearts of Oak and the four times champions of Ghana.
The Miners were held to a 2-2 draw at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium against Karela on matchday of the Ghana Premier.
Ashanti Gold will still be counting the attacking prowess of the 2017 Ghana Premier League Hans Kwoffie, who opened his goal account against Karela on matchday 1.
Former Bechem United marks Abednego is expected to the lines for the Accra giants on Tuesday.
Meanwhile coach Edward Odoom has named a strong starting line-up for the tie against the Miners.
Richard Attah (GK) Ibrahim Larry Sumaila , Nurudeen Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan , Raddy Ovouka Benjamin Afutu, Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Patrick RazakDaniel Afriyie BarniehKojo , Obeng Jr.
Below are the full details of the numbers involving the Hearts and AshGold.
Head to head (league meetings)
TOTAL MATCHES: 58
HEARTS: 27
ASHGOLD: 18
DRAW: 13
HEARTS AT HOME
TOTAL: 29
HEARTS: 17
ASHGOLD: 4
DRAW: 8
N/B: Head to head doesn’t include 2018 and 2019/2020 season.
Hearts performance at home last season
Wins-3
Draws- 2
Losses-3
Round 1 [Dec 29]
Hearts of Oak 0-1 Chelsea
Round 3
[Jan 12]
Hearts of Oak 2-1 Dwarfs
Round 6
[Jan 26]
Hearts of Oak 1-2 Asante Kotoko
Round 8
[Feb 6]
Hearts of Oak 0-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 10
[Feb 16]
Hearts of Oak 3-2 Bechem
Round 12
[Mar 1]
Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks
Round 14
[Mar 11]
Hearts of Oak 4-0 Great Olympics
AshGold's away performance last season
Wins-2
Draws-4
Losses 2
Round 2
[Jan 5]
King Faisal Babes 0-1 Ashanti Gold
Round 4
[Jan 15]
Legon Cities 0-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 6
[Jan 25]
Medeama 1-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 8
[Feb 6]
Hearts of Oak 0-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 10
[Feb 16]
Asante Kotoko 0-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 12
[Mar 1]
WAFA 6-1 Ashanti Gold
Round 13
[Mar 7]
Aduana 0-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 15
[Mar 15]
Karela 1-2 Ashanti Gold