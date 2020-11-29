Hearts of Oak dominated the first half and should have scored about two goals, but they fluffed all the opportunities that came their way.

Kojo Obeng Jnr. Who scored twice against Ashanti Gold on Tuesday outwitted his marker and with just the goalkeeper to beat he shot the ball into his waiting hands- he had the option of passing the ball to Patrick Razak who was unmarked, but he went for glory and he missed it.

Patrick Razak was afterwards put through by Emmanuel Nettey, yet his shot went over the cross bar to the relief of the hosts.

Back from recess the Phobains continued from where they left off and continued to dictate the pace of the game.

Cudjoe tested Richard Attah, but the shot caused no threat to the Hearts of Oak’s safest pair of hands.

Hearts appealed for a hand ball, when Manaf struck the ball into the body of Hashmin, but the referee ignored it and allowed play to continue.

However, against the run of play, Inter Allies found the opener. Richmond Lamptey received a pass just outside the centre circle and volleyed the ball into the blank side of Richard Attah for the goal which stood as the match-winner.

Alex Aso should have made it 2-0 when he was put through, yet he fell into the 18-yard box without any push or four on him.

Results and scorers of the six matches that have been played thus far on matchday six

Legon Cities 0-0 Medeama

Liberty Professionals 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Scorers: Kweku Karikari 44’ | George Osei Amponsah 43’

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 Chelsea

Scorer: Martin Tsiboah 13'

WAFA SC 0-1 Elmina Sharks

Scorers: Justice Mensah 41'/ August Boakye 60'

Karela FC 2-1 Dreams FC

Scorers: Franklin Osei 2x: Joseph Esso

Inter Allies 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Scorer: Richmond Lamptey