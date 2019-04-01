The Ghana Premier League side is the oldest club in the country, but it’s team bus is currently not in the best of shape.

On Sunday, the Phobians began the Normalisation Committee Special Competition with a morale boosting 1-0 win over Dreams FC.

An early second half strike from Obeng Junior was enough to hand the Accra-based side all of the three points.

However, it was the club’s rickety team bus that generated controversy in the aftermath of the game.

READ ALSO: Hearts coach Kim Grant fires warning shot at former club Elmina Sharks The conversation began with a Facebook post by ace sports journalist Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama.

The Atinka FM journalist appealed to the hierarchy of Hearts of Oak to get a new bus or ground the current one to preserve the safety of its players and other staff.

“Accra Hearts of Oak Management and fans, you can attack for all I care but kindly treat this with the urgency it deserves,” he wrote.

“Ground this bus until the chairman is ready to change it, or contribute to buy a more befitting one.

“There have been two separate incidents where this bus nearly caused disaster but news of it went unreported for best reasons. Don't wait for something unfortunate to happen.”

He added: “This bus doesn't pass for a public transport talk less a BIG club of international repute. It is a shame to Hearts of Oak's brand.”

Meanwhile, some fans on social media also joined in the conversation.