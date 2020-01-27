An official of the NSA, Charles Amoah on Monday, January 27 confirmed the amount to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

The amount raked in from the gate proceeds has now become the new record in Ghana, in terms of highest amount raised from a game.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan gives striking tips to Kotoko wonderkid Mathew Cudjoe

In 2019, Kumasi Asante Kotoko generated GHS 639, 000 in revenue in a match against Cotonsport of Cameroon in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Football Association sold 37, 000 tickets for the match between Hearts and Kotoko. Tickets were sold at GHS 20 for the popular stand and centre line, GHS 30 for the lower VIP, GHS 50 for the upper VIP and GHS 100 for the VVIP.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene meets Kotoko wonderkid Mathew Cudjoe; crowns him the new Messi

The proceeds will be divided among Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and the National Sports Authority for the use of the Accra Sports Stadium.