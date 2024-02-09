ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the 49 countries that'll participate in the African Games in Accra

Evans Annang

Ghana is set to host the rest of the continent in the 2023 African Games from March 8 to March 24, 2024.

A total of 49 countries have confirmed their participation in the 13th edition of the Olympic-style event which will take place in Accra.

Five countries, namely Cape Verde, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, and South Sudan, are yet to confirm their presence at the prestigious sporting event.

The African Games, formally known as the All-Africa Games or the Pan African Games, are a continental multi-sport event held every four years, organized by the African Union with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations.

Here are all the 49 countries that will converge in Accra and compete:

Algeria

Egypt

Libya

Mauritania

Morocco

Tunisia

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cote d'Ivoire

Gambia

The Borteyman Complex
The Borteyman Complex

Ghana

Liberia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Niger

Nigeria

Sierra Leone

Togo

Burundi

Central African Republic

Cameroun

Chad

Democratic Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

Comoros

Djibouti

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Kenya

Madagascar

Mauritius

Seychelles

Somalia

Rwanda

Tanzania

Uganda

Angola

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Mozambique

Malawi

Namibia

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe.

