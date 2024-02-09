A total of 49 countries have confirmed their participation in the 13th edition of the Olympic-style event which will take place in Accra.
Here are all the 49 countries that'll participate in the African Games in Accra
Ghana is set to host the rest of the continent in the 2023 African Games from March 8 to March 24, 2024.
Recommended articles
Five countries, namely Cape Verde, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, and South Sudan, are yet to confirm their presence at the prestigious sporting event.
The African Games, formally known as the All-Africa Games or the Pan African Games, are a continental multi-sport event held every four years, organized by the African Union with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations.
Here are all the 49 countries that will converge in Accra and compete:
Algeria
Egypt
Libya
Mauritania
Morocco
Tunisia
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cote d'Ivoire
Gambia
Ghana
Liberia
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Sierra Leone
Togo
Burundi
Central African Republic
Cameroun
Chad
Democratic Republic of Congo
Republic of Congo
Equatorial Guinea
Gabon
Comoros
Djibouti
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Kenya
Madagascar
Mauritius
Seychelles
Somalia
Rwanda
Tanzania
Uganda
Angola
Botswana
Eswatini
Lesotho
Mozambique
Malawi
Namibia
South Africa
Zambia
Zimbabwe.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh