Here are the 15 ‘family and friends’ Grunsah has accused Kurt Okraku of working with

Evans Annang

Fawaz Grunsah, son of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, has rammed up his criticism of the Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association.

GFA President Kurt Okraku
According to the football administrator, the GFA President has populated his administration with family members and cronies.

He said the nepotism accusations against Mr. Kurt Okraku are not mere allegations but facts.

Fawaz said, “When we say Kurt E. S. Okraku is running the GFA as a family and friends Association people think we don’t like him that’s why we are fabricating stories against him. We want them to come and deny the following positions assigned to his family and friends.”

To solidify his allegations, Gruzah released a list of 14 persons he believes were appointed to the FA because they were friends and close associates of Kurt Okraku.

Check out the 15 accused persons below:

1. Winifred Mawudeko Okraku, a sister of Kurt Okraku is now the Director at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

2. David Alifoe, Head of Marketing at Dreams FC and a brother to Mohammed Jiji Alifoe a director at Dreams FC is now the Deputy Director Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

3. Ameenu Shardow, General Manager and Administrative Head of Dreams FC is now the Team Manager of the Black Stars.

Kurt Okraku
4. Theresa Nelly Mensah, Finance Officer of Dreams FC is now the Welfare Officer of Black Maidens.

5. Ibrahim Dosey Adam, Team Manager of Dreams FC is now Welfare Officer of Black Satellite.

6. Micheal Osekere, a friend and a close confidant of Kurt Okraku is the Chief of Staff at the GFA.

7. Prosper Harrison Addo, a friend of Kurt Okraku from school days is now the GFA General Secretary.

8. Malik Mumuni, Welfare Officer of Dreams FC is now the Equipment Officer of Black Starlets.

9. Daniel Yankey, Director of Proton Sports and Service(owned by Kurt Okraku) is now the Equipment of Black Stars.

10. Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach of Dreams FC is now the Coach of Black Satellites.

11. Haruna Seidu, Masseur at Dreams FC is now the Equipment Officer of the Black Galaxies(Local Black Stars).

12. Winfred Dormon, Coach Dreams FC is now Assistant Coach Black Starlet.

13. Jamal Maraby, a friend and confidant of Kurt Okraku is now the Head of Marketing at the GFA.

14. Dr Philemon Mensah, Head of Medics at Dreams FC is now the Team Doctor of Black Satellite.

15. Ama Brobbey Williams a relative of Kurt Okraku is now the Head of Women’s Football Development and Event Manager at the GFA.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
