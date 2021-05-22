Here are the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa

Congolese side TP Mazembe was the first from Africa to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and Egyptian giants Al Ahly also made it to the semi-final last season.

One of the main reasons why African football clubs are beginning to rub shoulders with their counterparts in Europe and South America is because of the massive investments made.

Pulse Sports brings you the top 10 richest football clubs in Africa, based solely on money stakes:

Al Ahly

Pulse Ghana

Al Ahly are not only the most successful football club in Africa in terms of silverware, but also top the list of richest football clubs on the continent with a net worth of $28 million.

The Cairo-based club was formed in 1907 and is considered as one of the most successful clubs in the world, having won many international trophies.

Being a successful side enables them to attract a large fan base, which in turn generates much income from stadium attendances and attract scorporate sponsorship to keep the team in a good financial standing.

Kaizer Chiefs

AFP

Kaizer Chiefs are the second most successful club in South Africa and have a total of 50 trophies to their name.

The club has a large support base running into million of fans, making them one of the richest sides in Africa.

The team has a strong local rivalry with Orlando Pirates, a fellow Soweto-based team which Chiefs’ founder Kaizer Motaung played for during his playing career. Their net worth is $23 million.

Pyramids FC

Pulse Ghana

Pyramids FC is a millennial club formed in 2008, yet they are able to rub shoulders with clubs formed 50 years and 100 years before them.

The Egyptian side was acquired by Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi in 2019 to stabilise their finances.

In the 2018/2019 season, Pyramids FC placed 3rd in the Egyptian league. Their net worth is $22 million.

Club Africain

Pulse Ghana

The Tunisian giants have chalked a lot of successes, having won 13 Tunisian topflight league titles, 13 FA Cups, three Super Cups and one CAF Champions League.

Club Africain has a net worth of $20 million, which gives them much spending power, hence their ability to buy quality players across Africa.

Zamalek

AFP

Zamalek was formed in 1911, just a few years after the formation of their city rivals Al Ahly.

They have a total of five CAF Championship titles, four CAF Super Cup titles, one African Cup Winner’s title, one CAF Confederation Cup title, 12 Egyptian topflight league titles and 25 Egyptian Cups.

The Cairo giants have a net worth of $18 million and the sources of their revenue include TV rights, sponsorship from corporate bodies, contributions from directors, etc.

Orlando Pirates

AFP

Orlando Pirates is a power broker in African football, having won the CAF Champion League and finished runners-up in 2013.

They have also been very successful domestically, winning nine South African League titles. Orlando Pirates have a net worth of $15 million.

Wydad Casablanca

AFP

The two-time champions of Africa are one of the giants in Moroccan football, alongside Raja Casablanca.

Wydad Casablanca (WAC) was formed in 1937 and have clinched the Moroccan topflight league 20 times and the Moroccan Cup nine times. They have a net worth of $12 million.

TP Mazembe

AFP

TP Mazembe are the richest and most successful club in DR Congo. They were formed as TP Englebert in 1939 and won two CAF Champions League titles, but underwent hibernation for years.

However, in the early 2000s Moise Katumbi, who is a rich businessman, injected enough funds into the running of the club and they regained their past glory, winning the CAF Champions League three as well as two CAF Confederation Cup titles. TP Mazembe have also won the domestic topflight league 17 times.

They have a net worth of $ 11 million.

Esperance

AFP

Esperance are the most successful club in Tunisia. They have a total of 48 domestic titles and 12 international titles.

Esperance formed in 1911 have a net worth of $11 million and it gives them the edge when it comes to the transfer market.

In 2012, they cough up an amount reported to be over $2 million to sign Ghana's Emmanuel Clottey.

MC Alger

Pulse Ghana

The Algerian giants were formed in 1921. They have won the Algerian topflight league seven times and the Algerian cup eight times.