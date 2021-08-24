‘I called for Gyan to be added to Ghana’s backroom staff, not playing body’ – Kwabena Yeboah

His comments split opinions among the public, but Mr. Yeboah has now clarified that he didn’t mean to suggest that Gyan should be part of the playing team.

Rather, the SWAG President said, what he meant was that the 35-year-old could be added to the team’s backroom staff to inspire the players.

“Let me just stress that I never indicated that Asamoah Gyan should be part of the playing team [at the AFCON],” Mr. Yeboah said on GTV’s Sports Highlights show on Monday.

“What I indicated was that, I think Asamoah Gyan has to be part of Team Ghana. Team Ghana is different from the playing staff.

“We go to tournaments and we see the likes of Amokachie, Kanu, Okocha with the Nigerian national team. They are backroom staff who are there to inspire. That is the point I wanted to make.”

Meanwhile, Gyan has not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he was sparingly used.

The former Sunderland striker recently rubbished reports that he had retired from football and indicated his readiness to play for the national team again.

He returned to the Ghana Premier League ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season after joining Legon Cities.

While the move sparked excitement among local football fans, the striker was reduced to just six appearances following a series of niggling injuries.