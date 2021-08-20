RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I expected Ghanaians to respond positively to my GPL comeback – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan has suggested that he wasn’t impressed with the reception he got when he returned to the Ghana Premier League.

The former Black Stars captain joined Legon Cities at the beginning of the 2020/21 season in a deal reportedly worth over $1 million.

Gyan made just six appearances for the Accra-based side during the season and was blighted by niggling injuries.

Speaking about his return to the Ghanaian topflight, the 35-year-old said he expected a more positive response from the fans.

“I was expecting the fans to respond positively to my Ghana Premier League comeback, but unfortunately it wasn’t so but life goes on,” he said on Asempa FM.

This comes after the former Black Stars captain stated that he doesn’t feel respected and appreciated enough by Ghanaians despite his achievements.

Gyan was among a select group of African legends who were invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help with the draw for the 2021 AFCON.

He joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct Tuesday’s draw in Yaounde, Cameroon.

“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw,” Gyan told Kumasi-based Kessben FM after the AFCON draw.

“I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered.”

The ex-Sunderland forward holds a series of records, including being Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He was also the country’s first player to score at the FIFA World Cup and remains Africa’s leading scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

