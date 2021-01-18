He explained that he is an Asante and he will be proud to wear the shirt of the club which is a symbol of his root.

In an interview on Accra-based radio station Happy FM on whether he will consider playing for any local club, he said,

“I am a Ashanti and will play for Asante Kotoko before I retire”.

“I am a fan of the club and definitely I will play for at least a year before I retire. If you want to play for Kotoko you have to train harder and be consistent”.

The 27-year-old's contract with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade expired.

He is current in his home country Ghana awaiting a move to a new club.

There are a host of clubs that are interested in signing the former Juventus striker who

is currently without a club.

Boakye Yiadom left Red Star Belgrade as a legend after scoring 60 goals in over 100 appearances for the club.

He has had stints with Juventus, Atlanta, Genoa, Latina, Elche, Red Star Belgrade and a host other clubs.