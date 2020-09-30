The Aduana Stars forward explained that he is not match fit to deserve a place in the national team at the moment because domestic football has been on recess since March 2020.

Yahaya Mohammed was invited to the Black Stars for Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in what was CK Akonnor’s first call-ups as coach of the Black Stars in March 2020, but the games were postponed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But he has been excluded from Ghana’s squad for Mali friendly.

Yahaya Mohammed who was the second leading top scorer in the Ghana Premier League before it was cancelled says he would have rejected an invitation to play against Mali if he had been handed a call-up because he is not match fit.

"I'm not surprised by my exclusion on @ghanafaofficial Black Stars call-up. I would have been bold to tell @akonnor_ck that I can't be part of the squad if I was called upon. The reason is simple, I have been off the pitch for some time now and I lack match fitness," he told Kumasi based Angel FM.

No local player made the squad due to the coronavirus induced absence of football in Ghana for the last six months.