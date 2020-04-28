Thomas Partey has been linked to Arsenal as the potential candidate to land the Krobo Odumase born if Atletico Madrid should let him leave, with the London giants having tabled down an offer of 50 million euros to meet the player’s buyout clause.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey, Ishmael Addo left out of Coach J.E Sarpong's all-time GPL XI

However, Atletico Madrid are keen on keeping the Ghanaian box to box midfielder in the Spanish capital until 2025 and have offered him an improved offer that would see him receive 130,000 euros a week to double his wages.

But Ferdinand who has been impressed with the output of Partey has recommended him to his former club Manchester United.

"I'd definitely buy Sancho. Can you imagine Sancho in that team? He draws two or three players to him and [Marcus] Rashford's playing one-v-one? Oh God, it's over.

"I would maybe go and get Partey from Atletico Madrid or [Wilfred] Ndidi from Leicester, I like Saul Niguez, he's a very, very good player in midfield. And I do still think they need a centre-back.

"Whether you go for a young one, like Ben Godfrey, or go for someone like Koulibaly, I don't know, it's difficult."

Thomas Partey has been Atletico Madrid best performer in midfield this season. He has made 23 appearances, with two coming by way of substitution and scoring two in the process.

The 26-year-old topped the La Liga dribbling charts prior to the Covid-19 suspension, incredibly competing 81.8% of his intended take-ons which betters Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.