RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ibrahimovic, Lukaku fines for spat go to charity

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku's fines for squaring off in a row during an Italian Cup match will be donated to charity, their rival Milan clubs said on Thursday.

A street art mural near the San Siro stadium of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic going head-to-head with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

AFP

AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic went head-to-head with his Inter Milan counterpart during the Cup quarter-final in the San Siro on January 26.

Recommended articles

The former Manchester United teammates traded insults and were both charged with unsportsmanlike conduct.

In a joint statement the clubs said the incident was "not in keeping with the shared principles of sporting fair play" and pledged the sum which has yet to be decided in a plea deal with the Italian Football Federation would go to charity.

The heated altercation began at the half-time whistle in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face before the pair went head-to-head.

They continued to trade insults as they headed towards the tunnel with a furious Lukaku being restrained by his teammates.

Both players were booked over the incident and Ibrahimovic was subsequently sent off after picking up a second yellow card for another incident.

Both scored in the game which Inter won 2-1.

ea/dj

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]