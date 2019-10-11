The former Sunderland and Udinese forward recently completed a move to Indian side NorthEast United on a free transfer.

Gyan boasts quite a phenomenal reputation in Asia, having scored lots of goals during his time with Al Ain, Al Ahli and Shanghai SIPG.

Asamoah Gyan

Indeed, the 33-year-old has taken very little time to settle at his new club, having scored for NorthEast United in a friendly against the Blue Tigers on Wednesday.

Speaking at the team’s media day on Friday, Gyan highlighted his stats, while cautioning opposition teams to be wary of his capabilities.

“My numbers don’t lie and opposition need to be wary of that,” the 33-year-old said.

Gyan joined NorthEast United on a free transfer in September 2019 after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor in June.

The Indian Super League season is set to begin on Sunday, October 20, 2019.