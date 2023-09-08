Is Antoine Semenyo single? – Sista Afia ‘crushes’ on Black Stars striker

The Black Stars booked their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 victory over the Wild Beasts on Thursday in Kumasi.

The visitors took a surprise lead through Louis Mafouta but Mohammed Kudus restored parity late on in the first half.

Semenyo, who replaced Inaki Williams in the second half, made an instant impact when he set up Ernest Numah to score the winner.

The Bournemouth striker was also a lively presence during his cameo appearance, with many Ghanaians praising his performance.

It appears Siata Afia was one of his admirers, with the singer taking to Facebook to ask if the footballer attached or single.

“Is Semenyo single? I just dey ask oo,” Sista Afia jovially wrote on Facebook, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

A fan who took the banter bait commented under the post “Yes please but first do you know how to cook ewe dishes”, who which Sista Afia responded, “Yes, all koraa.”