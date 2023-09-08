The award-winning musician was keenly following Thursday’s game and delivering her own commentary via her social media page.
Is Antoine Semenyo single? – Sista Afia ‘crushes’ on Black Stars striker
Ghanaian singer and songwriter Sista Afia was one of the biggest admirers of Antoine Semenyo after the striker starred in Ghana’s win over the Central African Republic (CAR).
The Black Stars booked their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 victory over the Wild Beasts on Thursday in Kumasi.
The visitors took a surprise lead through Louis Mafouta but Mohammed Kudus restored parity late on in the first half.
Semenyo, who replaced Inaki Williams in the second half, made an instant impact when he set up Ernest Numah to score the winner.
The Bournemouth striker was also a lively presence during his cameo appearance, with many Ghanaians praising his performance.
It appears Siata Afia was one of his admirers, with the singer taking to Facebook to ask if the footballer attached or single.
“Is Semenyo single? I just dey ask oo,” Sista Afia jovially wrote on Facebook, accompanied by a laughing emoji.
A fan who took the banter bait commented under the post “Yes please but first do you know how to cook ewe dishes”, who which Sista Afia responded, “Yes, all koraa.”
Semenyo also received Asamoah Gyan’s seal of approval after his performance against Car impressed the legendary striker.
