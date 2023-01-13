ADVERTISEMENT
Isaac Dogboe: I want to be the greatest boxer in the world

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has said he wants to be remembered as one of the greatest boxers in the world.

The 28-year-old pugilist is back on track with his career after losing the WBO title to Emanuel Navarette in 2018.

Dogboe is currently preparing to take on Robeisy Ramirez Carrazana in a WBO featherweight world title fight on April 1, 2023, in the United States.

According to the boxer, he wants to entertain fans across the world and etch his name as one of the greatest in the world.

"I want to fight the best and put up memorable shows to please the fans. I want to be seen as one of the best and greatest boxers so I go out there to prove myself," Dogboe said, as quoted by Modernghana.

Last week, the World Boxing Council (WBC) ordered Dogboe to fight Mark Magsayo in a featherweight title eliminator.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said the two boxers must reach an agreement by the end of January or a purse offer will be conducted.

The winner of the title eliminator is expected to be in pole position to fight for a belt in the featherweight division.

“The WBC hereby orders the start of the free negotiations period pursuant to the WBC Rules and Regulations for the final eliminator between Isaac Dogboe and Mark Magsayo in the featherweight division,” the WBC president said.

“If there is no agreement between parties, the WBC will conduct a purse offer on Tuesday, January 31 at the WBC headquarters in Mexico City under the WBC Purse Offer Procedures.”

Dogboe has earned himself a shot at the WBC title after defeating Joet Gonzalez in his last bout by a split decision in July 2022.

Emmanuel Ayamga
