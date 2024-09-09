It's not going to be easy against Niger - Otto Addo

"I never thought we would lose this [Angola] game," he admitted, adding that there are no "weak opponents" in football anymore.

He believes his team is the favourite, but stressed the importance of focus: "We have to be concentrated, we have to do our job," he said.

Despite Niger’s recent form, Addo acknowledged their tactical strength, stating: "It’s not going to be easy, but I’m sure that if we do our best...we will force the luck to come back to us."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will face Niger at the Stade Municipal Berkane, seeking their first win in the qualifiers.

Ghana's loss to Angola

A late goal from Angola's Milson condemned the Black Stars to their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since 2000 (24 years ago) when they were beaten by South Africa as hosts of the AFCON.

Despite making a sharp start to the game, Ghana struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their final ball particularly being poor.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars’ first real chance came in the fifth minute when Ayew broke through on goal but his weak cutback was intercepted before the ball could get to Kudus.

A minute later, Angola failed to clear their lines from a corner kick and the rebound fell to the feat of Semenyo but he couldn’t direct his effort towards the goal.

Angola retaliated with a threatening effort at the other end but Gelson Dala’s volley went way off target before the no.10 saw his header land into the waiting hands of Ati Zigi moments later.

Kudus was the next to go close when he fashioned out space on the right flank, only to see his shot saved. With chances being at a premium for both teams, the first half ended goalless.

Ghana returned for the second half with a bit more impetus but they still struggled to create clear-cut chances and were restricted to long-range efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT