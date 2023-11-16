Janine Mackson: Thomas Partey’s pregnant girlfriend shares their romantic moments

The reel contained romantic photos of herself and Partey cuddling after they found out about the pregnancy, while in another picture the couple were kissing and smiling.

Meanwhile, Partey and his beautiful girlfriend are set to welcome a baby girl after holding a gender reveal in the presence of their friends and loved ones.

The couple had a gender reveal for their yet-to-born baby in October and invited some of their loved ones to witness it.

In videos that were shared on social media, Partey was seen being handed a small ball, which he kicked into the air.

When the ball burst, pink powder emerged from it, which widely signifies the female gender during such events.

Earlier in October, Janine confirmed being pregnant by posting a photo of her baby bump. The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with her boyfriend commenting beneath “God did.”

