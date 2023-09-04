Video: Footballer Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s ‘The Thing’; sings word-for-word

Although it’s been over a decade since the song was released, Lingard has brought it back to the limelight.

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, the former Manchester United star is seen singing the song word for word, to the surprise of many Ghanaians on social media.

Lingard was recently in the spotlight in the Ghanaian media after hanging out with songstress Gyakie.

The singer, who’s currently in the UK, shared a photo of herself sitting with the footballer as they held each other’s hands.

Gyakie remains one of Ghana’s highly-rated musicians at the moment, with her music breaking barriers in the UK and America.

Earlier this month, her music video for "Forever" remix, featuring Omah Lay crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

