ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Footballer Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s ‘The Thing’; sings word-for-word

Emmanuel Ayamga

England international Jesse Lingard appears to be a big fan of Ghana music after jamming to Atumpan’s hit song ‘The Thing’ from years ago.

Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s ‘The Thing’; sings word-for-word (Video)
Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s ‘The Thing’; sings word-for-word (Video)

Singer Atumpan, whose real name is Frank Elinam Cobbinah, released the song in 2011 and it received massive airplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Although it’s been over a decade since the song was released, Lingard has brought it back to the limelight.

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, the former Manchester United star is seen singing the song word for word, to the surprise of many Ghanaians on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lingard was recently in the spotlight in the Ghanaian media after hanging out with songstress Gyakie.

The singer, who’s currently in the UK, shared a photo of herself sitting with the footballer as they held each other’s hands.

Gyakie remains one of Ghana’s highly-rated musicians at the moment, with her music breaking barriers in the UK and America.

Earlier this month, her music video for "Forever" remix, featuring Omah Lay crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented singer is also a fan of football, which probably explains why she was in the company of Lingard.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s ‘The Thing’; sings word-for-word (Video)

    Video: Footballer Jesse Lingard jams to Atumpan’s ‘The Thing’; sings word-for-word

  • See video of how Messi’s bodyguard swiftly dealt with pitch invader

    Watch: See how Messi’s Navy SEAL bodyguard swiftly dealt with pitch invader

  • Mikel Arteta says Thomas Partey’s injury doesn’t look good

    Thomas Partey’s injury doesn’t look good – Mikel Arteta

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama (Video)

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama

Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of his son Fredrick

‘Daddy loves you’ – Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of son Fredrick

Memunatu Sulemana: Mahama helps ex-Black Queens goalkeeper with house, money

Mahama offers struggling ex-Black Queens goalkeeper house, money to start business

Ghana music dominates Kudus’ West Ham unveiling Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

Watch: Ghana music dominates Kudus’ unveiling as songs by Stonebwoy, King Promise feature