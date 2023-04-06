Dumelo believes what the government should rather be doing is creating job opportunities for the youth.
‘You won’t create jobs but want to tax bet winnings’ – Dumelo slams Gov’t
Actor cum politician John Dumelo has hit out at the government of Ghana for introducing a new tax on all betting and lottery wins.
In a post on Twitter, he criticised the government’s move to introduce new taxes on sports betting, while cautioning that the youth may soon rise against their leaders if things continue like this.
“Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late,” Dumelo tweeted.
Meanwhile, the new tax has been widely criticised by young Ghanaians on social media, many of whom are involved in betting.
The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shop in the country.
In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.
Others also believe betting is legal and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.
Some time back, GH One newscaster Serwaa Amihere came under fire for suggesting sports betting was becoming a national crisis.
Dancehall artiste J. Derobie is also on record to have said that sports betting is good and has saved many youths from engaging in armed robbery.
