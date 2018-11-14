news

John Paintsil has cautioned the Ghanaian to refrain from creating tension between Kwadwo Asamoah and the Ayew brothers.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan left back has opted out of the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday due to a knee injury.

Reports went viral that Kwadwo Asamoah’s that absence from the Black Stars is because he is not comfortable playing with Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew amidst juju rumours.

''It’s high time Ghanaians understood football isn’t about hatred. Even opposition players exchange pleasantries after games. One cannot claim Asamoah has excused himself because of the Ayews, he is a very discipline guy and loves everyone, and he creates jokes more than any player in camp,'' Painstil told KUMASI FM 104.1MHZ.

He continued: ''The Ayew brothers on the other hand are very friendly contrary to the perception in the public domain. Stop creating tension between them because there is no fight in camp. In my twelve years in camp.

''I never experienced black magic (juju) within the players. These players have children and it affect them in school when they hear people talk about the non-existing tension between their fathers, they grow with hatred for each other.

''The national team gives opportunity to Ghanaians who wants to seek greener pastures so the most important thing is praying for the team’s progress rather than dwelling on negativity.''