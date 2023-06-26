ADVERTISEMENT
'I've been trying to prove myself' – Jordan Ayew on growing up as Abedi Pele's son

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has opened up on his childhood and growing up as the son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele.

Jordan Ayew opens up on growing up as Abedi Pele's son
Jordan Ayew opens up on growing up as Abedi Pele’s son

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 58-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

He was also voted CAF Footballer of the Year three times, with a triumph in the 1982 AFCON completing his medal cabinet at both club and international levels.

The Ayew family
The Ayew family Pulse Ghana
A former Ghana captain, Abedi has created a football dynasty, having fathered three children who have all featured for the Black Stars.

His eldest son, Rahim Ayew, played at the 2010 AFCON, while Jordan has been a mainstay in the national team in the last decade, with Andre Ayew being the Black Stars’ current skipper.

Opening up on growing up as the son of his father, Jordan said he has been trying to prove himself on the pitch since childhood, based on his father’s advice.

Jordan Ayew dedicates match-winning brace to former boss Patrick Vieira
Jordan Ayew dedicates match-winning brace to former boss Patrick Vieira Pulse Ghana

“I grew up [being known as Abedi’s son] so it didn’t really affect me,” Jordan told Crystal Palace’s official website.

“My dad always said: ‘The football doesn’t lie. If you are no good, everyone will see you are no good. You just need to prove people wrong on the pitch.’

“That is what I have been trying to do since I was a child, to show I have my own qualities and I can be an important person to the country and the community.”

Jordan will spend one more year in the Premier League next season after extending his contract with Crystal Palace.

