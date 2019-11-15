The Black Stars yesterday hosted South Africa in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus were enough as Kwesi Appiah’s men recorded a comfortable 2-0 win.

Despite the win, Jordan was subjected to criticism by a section of the home fans, with some describing his play as selfish.

Black Stars beat South Africa 2-0

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Andre Ayew defended his younger brother and dispelled claims that the 28-year-old is not a team player.

According to him, Jordan is a player who loves to take initiatives, adding that such characters are needed in the Black Stars.

“He’s a striker. We demand a lot from him. He has to try, make mistakes and try again. That’s the only way he will score. We can’t stop a striker from shooting,” Andre said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“If some of his decisions are wrong, we will tell him, but at the end of the day, we need players who will take initiatives.

“If we want to score goals, we need to take initiatives; sometimes maybe it’s too much but we need to make the mistakes.

“I’m sure he will watch the game again and the coach too will watch the game and I’m sure all mistakes will be corrected.”

The Black Stars will now turn attention to Sao Tome and Principe, whom they will face on Monday in the AFCON qualifiers.