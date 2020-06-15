Mr. Agyapong was linked to the takeover of King Faisal before the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, but the deal fell through.

He has said that he has no intention of investing in Ghana football because the football fraternity didn’t elect George Afriyie as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"He (George Afriyie) is my friend and I would have come on board to support him but he didn't win the elections so I won't support it(association)."

"You didn't vote for the person whom I can reason with about some of the challenges confronting Ghana football so why should I waste my money to come and support you?

"Read my lips I won't do that. "Kennedy Agyapong told Accra based Oman FM.

It would be recalled that Kurt Okraku defeated George Afriyie who served at the Vice President of the association under the Kwesi Nyantakyi to win the presidential spot during the October 25, 2019 elections held in Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong had earlier gone on record and pledged to invest in football at George Afriyie's birthday party two years ago but has said he will no longer invest in football because his candidate lost the elections.