Kevin-Prince Boateng: Why I rejected Manchester United

Boateng enjoyed a hugely productive stint with AC Milan between 2010 and 2013, winning the Serie A title with the Rossoneri.

Pulse Ghana

The 34-year-old was also a constant fixture in the UEFA Champions League but surprisingly joined Schalke after leaving the Italian side.

Currently a player of Hertha Berlin, Boateng has revealed that Manchester United was interested in signing him at the time but he turned them down because he wanted to return to Germany.

“I had the opportunity to move to Manchester United. I chose Germany - you saw what happened to me at Schalke," he said.

"At some point I became intelligent. It started with Milan. I played with world stars and learned something from everyone.”

Boateng returned to his boyhood club Hertha as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza in June.

He started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

The forward believes leaving the club at a very young age may have cost him the chance to play for Germany.