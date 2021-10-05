Kevin-Prince Boateng’s best days are over – German legend Lothar Matthaus

"In Frankfurt he was four years younger. The time of Kevin-Prince [Boateng], who was an outstanding player and also a difficult character, is over in my opinion,” Matthaus said.

"What role does Prince Boateng have? Should he lead the team on the field? Or in the dressing room? Is he the extended arm of the coach? These are all things that also concern the players or the team."

Boateng returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza in June.

The 34-year-old started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The forward left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.