King Faisal suffered a 1-2 home defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Ameyaw Park on Saturday.

The game was ending in a 1-1 draw, before Manaf Umar’s penalty kick at the death handed the Accra giants all the three points.

King Faisal who lost their third game in six matches in the 2020-2021 season sacked the head coach and all his backroom staff, after the defeat.

“The Management wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, especially fans of the club that Slavisa Bozicic has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of the club with immediate effect along with all members of the Technical team.

“King Faisal Football Club would like to thank Mr. Bozicic and the technical team for the services rendered to the club and wish them the best going forward.

“The club has started a process for the recruitment of a new coach and technical staff,” the statement read.

King Faisal will play Dreams FC in their next Ghana Premier League game and it will be handled by a new set of technical team.