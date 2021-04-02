Klopp urges Liverpool to make late top four bid

"We will not hesitate, we will just go for it and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.

"It is always a challenge for teams after the international break, with players coming back from their countries having played different systems and different match plans.

"We have one session to bring it all together again and that's a challenge but we are used to it.

"We know whatever we want for the rest of the season we can only get it if we win football games, and the first one is at Arsenal."

Klopp has Roberto Firmino back from a knee problem but the form of Diogo Jota, who scored the winner at Wolves and found the net three times in two World Cup qualifiers for Portugal, may keep him out of the side.