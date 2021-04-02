Klopp urges Liverpool to make late top four bid

"Yes, these are the rare benefits of an international break from a club point of view but it is good."
During the international break England boss Gareth Southgate had cast doubt on Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson's availability for Euro 2020 after his groin surgery in February.
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has left the door open for Reds defender Virgil van Dijk, out since October with ACL damage, despite being ruled out of the rest of the club season by Klopp.
"I have no idea about the Euros, to be honest. Nothing changed, they are all in the place they should be at the moment. That's it. The rest, the time will show," Klopp said.
"I don't want to take a player away from Holland or England. If they are ready they are ready, and if they are not ready I cannot change that.
"At the moment they are in the rehab process, so it's not about me to make the decision."